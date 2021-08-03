Wildfire near Dawson City, Yukon, prompts evacuation alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for some properties east of Dawson City, Yukon — including the local airport — because of a nearby wildfire.

The alert, issued by emergency officials on Tuesday afternoon, applies to:

Properties along the North Klondike Highway from km 680 to Hunker Creek Road.

The Dawson Airport.

Henderson Corner.

Rock Creek.

Dawson City is not currently at risk, the alert states. Properties along Hunker Creek Road are also not subject to the alert.

The Dawson City airport is also still open, officials said.

An evacuation alert means residents and visitors in the affected areas must prepare to be ready to evacuate on short notice. An evacuation order will be issued if the fire evolves to threaten residents or visitors.

The wildfire was burning approximately 5.5 kilometres northeast of the North Klondike Highway on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency officials said the fire spread about seven kilometres to the southwest on Monday night.

"Similar winds and burning conditions are forecast for today," the news release states.

People are advised to prepare for possible evacuation by designating a safe meeting place for family, gathering essential items, moving pets and livestock to a safe area, and arranging possible transportation and accommodation for family members if necessary.

People are also advised to watch for updates from local media, or on the government's website.