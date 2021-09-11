Meet your candidates: Dawson City dog election in full swing

Yukoners have important political dates to mark on their calendar this month.

In just a few weeks, residents will vote for a new member of parliament in the federal election, before voting for mayors and councils across the territory.

And for people in Dawson City, there is another important date to remember — the Dawson City Dog Council Elections on Oct. 21.

Candidates have taken various stances on topics impacting dogs in the territory, some running campaigns based on mandatory naps and others advocating for issues such as more "ball."

There are four council positions and one mayor position available.

Take a look at all the furry friends in the running this year:

Elaine Corden is running the animal campaign. The idea came to her after toying with the idea of running for the local human elections herself, before health issues got in the way.

"My partner, Evan, said to me there should be a parallel dog council and he should know better by now than to mention goofy ideas around me because I'll carry them out."

Though it is supposed to be for dogs — cats, and even an alpaca are all vying for the chance to represent their city, too.

Corden had originally said cats were not allowed to run because they're more like dictators, but the decision was vetoed by cat people who spoke out against it.

"There was a point where people of my gender or people like me were not allowed to vote. So who am I to limit who wants to participate in democracy?"

Winston, a proud 'mutt' originally from Old Crow, has been a good boy in the Klondike since 2017. If elected to council, Winston will ensure that every store keeps treats behind the counter and will institute a mandatory daily nap for all citizens of Dawson City. (Submitted by Elaine Corden)

You can nominate your dog, someone else's dog, or a non-dog here by Oct. 1.

Submissions require a minimum $5 donation to Humane Society Dawson for councillor nominations and $10 for mayoral nominations.

People can email proof of donation with a photo of their pet nominee to YukonSocialMedia@gmail.com.

Dogs do not need to live in Dawson or the Yukon to run for office, but dogs outside the Klondike region must pay an additional $500 upon election in order to sit — and stay — on council.