Dawson City's historic bank gets new paint to make it look old again

When the restoration of the historic Canadian Bank of Commerce in Dawson City, Yukon, is complete, the building will look markedly different from the way it does now.

That's largely because the sandy-yellow paint peeling from its facade will be stripped away.

It will be replaced with a fresh coat of slate grey.

Dawson mayor Wayne Potoroka says the goal is to return the CIBC building on Front Street to its original, gold rush-period appearance.

According to "the best information we have right now," he said, that means painting it grey.

"A lot of people remember that building as being like the golden yellow that it is," said Potoroka. Before it was yellow, he said, the old bank was white.

"There is a lot of photographic evidence of it being [white]," said Potoroka, "but in order to really do the best job that we do to maintain the historicity of the city building, we'll return it to its gold rush-era colour," which is believed to have been a "rock" or "slate" hue.

The new coat of paint is expected to go up this summer.

The building was built in 1901 and housed the Canadian Bank of Commerce until 1961, when it was converted into a branch of the newly-formed Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The building served as a bank until 1989.

In 1988, the old bank was designated as a National Historic Site of Canada.

The building sat vacant for years until, in 2013, it was bought by the city for $170,000.

Last year, Dawson City spent $427,500 on removing asbestos and fixing the roof.

Apart from fresh paint, said Potoroka, the building still needs some of the external tin replaced and work on its roof.