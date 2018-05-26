Man arrested in Dawson City after foot-chase through hotel following machete, bear spray incident

A Whitehorse man is facing 16 charges after an incident in Dawson City, Yukon, that began with a report of someone being chased by a man with a machete, saw multiple people bear-sprayed and ended after a police pursuit through a downtown hotel.

Dawson City RCMP received the initial report around 11:30 p.m. on June 5, according to a news release from the Yukon RCMP Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene "to find multiple victims who had been exposed to bear spray," the release says, and also saw a man "holding what appeared to be a sword."

The man fled, triggering a foot-chase through the Eldorado Hotel. Once back outside, the man allegedly confronted officers with a metal pipe and then fled again, but was "subdued" after police used a conducted-energy weapon on him.

Rodney Bailey was arrested and charged with 16 offences including six counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, breaching probation and "several other weapons offences," according to police.

He remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 16.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported in connection to the incident "beyond the victims of bear spray."