Break-in at Dawson City animal shelter sees hundreds of dollars stolen, society says says

The Humane Society Dawson Animal Shelter was broken into this week, and hundreds of dollars were stolen, according to the shelter's coordinator.

"It's a hard year for everyone, but it's a bit of a wretched thing to do to steal from a small local charity that's supporting our animals here," Kath Selkirk said in an interview on Wednesday.

She said the break-in happened either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning at the shelter in Dawson City, Yukon, and police have been notified.

A window was damaged, resulting in a cold night for the animals inside, but they weren't injured, Selkirk said.

"You know, Dawson is a small place and we usually feel so safe here. Maybe we do get a bit complacent," she said. "Everyone's really quite stunned."

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Dawson City RCMP said it is investigating the matter.

"A theft from a nonprofit organization has a significant impact on the organization and hampers their ability to care for animals in need," the release says.

People with information about the incident are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Selkirk said the amount taken is not being revealed, but says it was hundreds of dollars. She added there was more money in the shelter than usual because of adoption fees for two recent litters of puppies.

"It has been quite a blow to us, financially," she said.

The shelter's administration is now fundraising to improve security measures at the building.