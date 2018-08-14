Parents of Australian teen killed on Inuvik job site bring N.W.T gov't to court

The parents of a 19-year-old Australian man killed on an Inuvik job site are bringing the Government of the Northwest Territories to court for not ordering a coroner's inquest into their son's death.

David Vinnicombe was working for Allen Services & Contracting Ltd. in June 2016 when a piece of heavy equipment he was operating rolled and killed him.

Surely something good can come from our beautiful boy's life. - David Vinnicombe's parents

Allen Services and a company supervisor originally faced nine charges under the territory's Safety Act, but pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one charge: failing to ensure that all workers are sufficiently and competently supervised.

As part of the plea deal, the remaining eight charges were withdrawn. The company was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine as a result.

In court documents filed to the N.W.T. Supreme Court earlier this month, David's parents, Robbie and Renee Vinnicombe, are asking a judge to overturn N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert's decision to not hold an inquest into David's death.

David Vinnicombe came to Inuvik from Australia to go on the 'adventure of a lifetime,' his father previously told CBC. David's parents are now calling on an N.W.T. judge to overturn the government's decision not to hold an inquest into their son's death. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Coroner's report

The N.W.T Coroners Act states the territory's chief coroner or justice minister may request an inquest into any death in the territory.

"A coroner's inquest is the last resort. Surely something good can come from our beautiful boy's life," the parents wrote in an email to CBC in February.

"If not, then future generations will be the lesser for it and ultimately everyone is a loser."

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the territorial government has yet to submit its response.

In March, N.W.T. Chief Coroner Cathy Menard released her report into Vinnicombe's death.

Menard found Vinnicombe was inadequately trained or supervised by his employer.

"The company failed to properly evaluate and monitor Mr. Vinnicombe's skills as a competent operator of heavy equipment," her report said.

The report included three recommendations to the Worker's Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) and various northern labour and construction associations. The WSCC said it would review Menard's recommendations.

The Vinnicombe's application will be heard in court in Yellowknife on Sept. 28.