Former Nunavut MLA gets suspended sentence for 50-year-old sexual assault

WARNING: This story discusses sexual assault.

A former Nunavut MLA has been given a year and a half to perform 240 hours of community services after being convicted for a historical charge of sexual assault.

David Simailak, 70, is also under a suspended sentence with three years' probation.

Simailak represented Baker Lake in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2008.

In 2019, a woman complained to police that in 1973 Simailak raped her on the floor of the Baker Lake radio station. He was 21 and she was 14.

Simailak was "remorseful," according to the judge's written decision, but maintained his innocence.

During the trial, Simailak testified that the sex "just happened," and said he could not recall the details from 50 years ago. He did recall confessing to his wife, who also testified. She described a tearful meeting with the young woman's parents the next day.

Judge Chris Martin described the offence as an act committed by an "inexperienced, immature" young man with a 1970s notion of consent, though he said "the crime was very serious and the harm was great."

An 'outstanding contributor'

A file photo of David Simailak in the Nunavut legislature. (CBC News)

In considering what sentence to give, the judge took into account Simailak's history, describing him as an "outstanding contributor" to his community.

Simailak attended residential school from age 12 to 17, an experience that altered his relationships with his family forever. He went on to contribute to his community, opening the community's radio station and working as a broadcaster. He's a past mayor of Baker Lake and was a business owner, as well as an active volunteer.

After his conviction, however, Simailak was banned from volunteering with the church. In 2019, he was suspended as an ordained deacon of the Anglican Church. He has also lost corporate and business roles, and is "no longer seen as a community pillar."

Several letters of support were presented at his sentencing hearing testifying to his good character. Martin also described the family meeting Simailak's wife described as a form of "restorative justice."

'No risk of reoffending'

In rejecting jail time, Martin noted that a jail sentence for Simailak at 70 would be "unduly harsh" — writing that it "would in effect bookend his life between confinement to residential school starting at age 12, and confinement to jail at age 70, despite all he has overcome and contributed."

Nonetheless, Martin wrote that the incident was "a major emotional and psychological trauma" for the victim, who said she has felt shame, grief, depression, anxiety and embarrassment. She described her trip to Baker Lake for the trial as the hardest of her life.

Simailak has also been ordered to provide a sample of his DNA to the court, but will not be added to the Sex Offender registry, because Martin determined that that he "poses virtually no risk of reoffending."