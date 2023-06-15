Defence says ex-Anglican priest who molested Yukon First Nation altar boys should get 9 to 18 months

An ex-Anglican priest who molested two Yukon First Nation altar boys in the '80s deserves nine to 18 months in prison for the crimes, his lawyer argued in court this week — a stark difference from the decade suggested by the Crown.

David Norton, 77, was found guilty of six criminal charges after a trial last month for sexually abusing two boys between 1983 and 1987. At the time, Norton was the Indian Ministries Coordinator for the Anglican Church's Yukon diocese and in charge of St. Simon's Church in Whitehorse, commonly referred to as the Old Log Church.

The victims, now in their 40s and whose names are covered by publication bans, testified at trial that they came from a poor family and Norton quickly earned their trust and admiration. Norton helped teach them to read, they testified, took them to the movies and Dairy Queen, fed them ravioli for the first time and brought them on trips and vacations, including to the Bahamas.

The victims also testified they would sleep over at the church rectory, sharing a foam mattress with Norton. Both said they woke up on several occasions to Norton masturbating next to them, or with Norton's hand in their underwear.

While Norton was found guilty of two counts each of historic sexual assault, sexual assault and sexual interference, the Crown and defence agreed he would only be sentenced on the sexual assault charges.

The Crown argued earlier that Norton should receive a 10-year sentence, to be served in addition to the 13 years he's spending in an Ontario prison for molesting four boys from the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation before his time in the Yukon and another boy after returning to the province.

Sentence can't be 'crushing,' defence argues

Defence lawyer Kevin Drolet, however, argued that sentences can't be "crushing," noting Norton's "advanced" age and the time he was already serving.

While Norton's age doesn't take away from his culpability, Drolet argued it had to be taken into account when determining the appropriateness and proportionality of a sentence.

Going over Norton's personal circumstances, Drolet noted Norton had a PhD in Indigenous studies and had worked as a university professor after a "long career" as an Anglican priest before being charged in the first of the Ontario cases.

Norton's made "productive use" of his time in prison, Drolet continued, working as a custodian while also starting a book club and encouraging literacy amongst other prisoners. Norton is also currently on a waitlist for sexual offender counselling that he'll only be eligible for two years prior to his parole eligibility date, which is currently in 2027.

While Norton didn't plead guilty to the charges in the Yukon case, Drolet pointed to the fact that he didn't challenge the victims' testimony at trial, which he argued had a "notable impact" on their attitude toward the legal process. He also argued the abuse the victims experienced was "less intrusive" than in other cases.

Crown Noel Sinclair, in reply, argued that Norton, who has attended all court appearances in the case via video from Ontario, didn't appear to be at "death's door" and that the court shouldn't speculate on his life expectancy when determining a sentence.

He also argued it wasn't the court's responsibility to consider Norton's parole eligibility dates and how a sentence might further delay his access to sexual offender counselling, noting that denunciation and deterrence take priority over rehabilitation in Norton's case.

On the "invasiveness" of the abuse, Sinclair argued that it was important to look at the harm and impact of the crimes and said it was clear Norton's actions were "memorable, harmful activities… with very long-term consequences" for the victims. He also noted that while Norton didn't order his lawyer to cross-examine the victims, he still required them to contemplate and testify about painful, difficult events by choosing to take the case to trial.

Territorial court chief judge Michael Cozens reserved his decision, but gave Norton a chance to speak before closing court for the day.

Norton thanked Cozens for allowing him the chance to meet privately over video with the victims after the conclusion of his trial last month.

"It was wonderful to see them," he said, telling the court that the victims had asked him about his children and pets, and also to exchange email addresses so they could stay in touch.

"That meant so much to me," Norton said.

He also said he and the victims prayed together and described the experience as "reconciliation."

The case will be back in court in early September to pick a date for Cozens to deliver his sentence.