Longest serving Inuvik volunteer firefighter receives national award

This year's firefighters' ball was emotional for Inuvik's David Bernhardt.

His more than 39 years with the department were a point of honour in the night — Bernhardt's colleagues bestowed him with the Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Municipal Long Service award, which recognizes achievements of long-serving volunteer firefighters in communities across the nation.

"I didn't know I was going to get it, so that kind of put a lump in my throat," said Bernhardt.

"That was very heartwarming for me, for them to give me this ... I wasn't expecting this medal at all."

Bernhardt received a standing ovation from about 200 people who were in the room Saturday night as he received many hugs and handshakes.

Originally from Cape Dyer on Baffin Island, Bernhardt was raised in Inuvik. He said he's wanted to help out the fire department since he was a kid.

Kolin Murray, right, presented Bernhardt with the award. On the left is fire chief Cynthia Hammond. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"I attended my first fire when I was young, at 18. Helped pull a hose. And after that, I joined," said Bernhardt.

Decades later, he's seen "quite a few hundred" firefighters come and go. Every Wednesday, unless he's sick, he shows up for fire practice.

"He's been through thick and thin," said Kolin Murray, a fellow volunteer firefighter who presented Bernhardt with his medal.

"If you live in town you know what it's like to see him walking to training. If he doesn't have a ride, he walks … it's that unwavering commitment that has kept him on the department for the right reasons."

In all of his years on the fire department, Bernhardt has served various roles: firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and deputy fire chief.

In 2013, Bernhardt had a heart attack, so he is no longer on the front lines of the fires, but he still plays a communication role with the department and helps out the rookies during orientation.

"He's there giving knowledge from his wealth of experience from all these years," said Murray.

Bernhardt doesn't know when he will retire from volunteer firefighting, but he considers his fellow firefighters family, and loves to contribute in any way he can.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the volunteer fire department, firefighters," said Bernhardt, with emotion in his voice.