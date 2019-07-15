Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation chief facing 2 assault charges and impaired driving

The chief of the Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories is facing two assault charges from an alleged incident in his home community Jan. 3, according to court documents.

He is also charged with allegedly driving under the influence and exceeding the legal drinking limit that same evening.

Darryl Marlowe, 34, is scheduled to appear in court March 31.

On Jan. 6, CKLB reported Marlowe was at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife recovering from a snowmobile accident.

Marlowe is ordered not to communicate with two alleged victims, who CBC is not naming at this time.

RCMP confirmed the charges, which have not been tested in court, but provided no further details.

Marlowe was re-elected as chief in October. He became the youngest chief in the history of the First Nation when he was first elected in 2017.

Marlowe did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

The community's senior administrative officer also declined to comment. They confirmed Marlowe is still the chief.