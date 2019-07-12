Comments made by Łutselk'e chief during separate arrest will be allowed in impaired driving trial

A territorial judge ruled that a comment made by Łutselk'e Dene First Nation's chief while being arrested for assault can be used in a separate trial for impaired driving.

Judge Jeannie Scott issued the ruling in N.W.T. Territorial Court in Yellowknife on Friday.

She found the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Darryl Marlowe, the chief of Łutselk'e Dene First Nation, had voluntarily provided the comments to police.

Marlowe has pleaded not guilty to impaired driving, and is scheduled to appear in court in May. The charges are related to a snowmobile accident on Jan. 3, 2021, which resulted in Marlowe being medevaced to Yellowknife, where he spent about a week recovering.

Separate assault charges stemming from that same day, which have since been stayed, led to his arrest on Jan. 18, 2021. During that arrest, Marlowe allegedly talked about the snowmobile accident.

A paraphrased version of that comment is that Marlowe was glad he was the one involved in the accident and not his son, because carbide bars had been placed on the skis of the snowmobile, making it susceptible to flipping.

The arresting officer, Harland Venema, said he typed out the statement on his computer shortly after the arrest, when Marlowe left the station. He then added it to a police report.

Marlowe's attorney Paul Falvo questioned the accuracy of the officer's recording of those comments.

But Judge Scott said she found the comments to be admissible.

The comments were made to a person of authority and there was no evidence that there were any threats or trickery and that Marlowe was in a proper state of mind when he offered them.

She said she accepts that Marlowe had his rights read to him by Venema during the arrest.

Venema was also not obliged to inform Marlowe that there was an investigation into the alleged impaired driving incident, Scott said.

The trial for the impaired driving charges will take place in Łutsel K'e from May 11-12.

Marlowe was the First Nation's youngest chief when he was first elected in 2017. He was voted in to a second term last October. He remains chief despite the charge he is still facing.