Łutselk'e chief argues comments made during separate arrest shouldn't be allowed in impaired driving trial

A lawyer for Łutselk'e Dene First Nation's chief says a comment his client made when being arrested for assault shouldn't be used in a separate trial for impaired driving.

Darryl Marlowe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of impaired driving, and is scheduled to appear in N.W.T. Territorial Court in May. The charge is related to a snowmobile accident on Jan. 3, 2021, which resulted in Marlowe being medevaced to Yellowknife, where he spent about a week recovering.

Separate assault charges stemming from that same day, which have since been stayed, led to his arrest on Jan. 18, 2021. During that arrest, Marlowe allegedly talked about the snowmobile accident.

But Marlowe disputes the accuracy of what the police officer wrote down from that conversation. He also alleges the officer didn't read him his rights.

On Tuesday, Judge Jeannie Scott heard an application to exclude the comment in question from Marlowe's impaired driving trial. Scott is set to give her decision at the Yellowknife courthouse on April 8.

Arresting officer testifies

Appearing by video Tuesday, RCMP officer Harland Venema testified he arrested Marlowe on the assault charges. Venema was an officer in the community at the time but now works in British Columbia.

Venema said he responded to the alleged assault on Jan. 3, 2021, where a witness told him Marlowe had consumed as much as a mickey of alcohol. Marlowe was then discovered severely injured in a snowmobile accident, but Venema said it wasn't clear whether Marlowe was the driver or whether he was struck by the vehicle.

Later, during the arrest on Jan. 18, 2021, Marlowe made a comment about his Jan. 3 accident, which Venema wrote in a report. A paraphrased version of that comment is that Marlowe was glad he was the one involved in the accident and not his son, because carbide bars had been placed on the skis of the snowmobile, making it susceptible to flipping.

Venema said he typed out the statement on his computer shortly after the arrest, when Marlowe left the station. He then added it to a police report.

While being questioned on the witness stand, Marlowe repeated the comment. Following this, the Crown and defence debated whether he used the word "driving" when he repeated it.

This was not resolved and Justice Scott said she would review the court record before making her decision to determine if it was said.

Marlowe alleges his rights weren't read

While on the witness stand, Marlowe alleged that during the arrest he was in a great deal of pain and was on a lot of medication including Tylenol 3s and Ibuprofen.

"I was quite dizzy," he told the court.

Marlowe said he doesn't remember Venema reading him his rights.

Venema disputed that earlier, referring to a police card he would have used in the situation.

He said unequivocally he had read Marlowe his rights, which includes the fact anything he says can be used in a court of law.

Venema said when he asked Marlowe if he understood what was happening during the arrest, Marlowe responded: "Yeah."

A working relationship

The arrest on Jan. 18, took place at the RCMP detachment.

Venema went to Marlowe's home earlier in the day to ask him to come to the detachment, so as to not arrest him in his home.

While on the stand, Marlowe alleged he did not know he was being arrested when Venema came to his home.

He said he and Venema had a working relationship, to the point where Venema came to council meetings where they could discuss issues in the community. Marlowe said he thought Venema might have wanted to discuss community matters at the station.

Marlowe said he was shocked to discover he was being arrested for assault.

Accuracy and precedent

Marlowe's lawyer, Paul Falvo, questioned the accuracy of Venema's recording of the statement Marlowe made.

It was written in third person — which he acknowledged is standard for police reports — and was not a direct quote, which he argued lessened the accuracy.

Billi Wun, a lawyer the prosecution, argued the two investigations were closely tied and therefore anything relevant from one was tied to the other.

Georgios Phillips, another lawyer for the prosecution, argued that not allowing testimony as a result of a separate investigation could set a dangerous precedent where officers are obliged to inform people being arrested of ongoing investigations.