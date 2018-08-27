Skip to Main Content
Dark Sky Festival attracts crowd to Wood Buffalo National Park
Photos

Dark Sky Festival attracts crowd to Wood Buffalo National Park

Check out photos from this year's Dark Sky Festival in Wood Buffalo National Park.

150 people camped out under the stars and heard from experts including Canada's 1st female astronaut

Marc Winkler · CBC News ·
Thebacha and Wood Buffalo Astronomical Society vice-chair Bruce Buckley looks into a telescope at the Dark Sky Festival on Saturday night. (Submitted by Mike Vassal)

More than 150 gathered in Wood Buffalo National Park this past weekend, and they were focused on the sky.

The 8th annual Dark Sky Festival gave participants the opportunity to camp out under the stars, learn about astronomy, work on sky-themed crafts, and even meet Canada's first female astronaut, Roberta Bondar.

Bondar was one of this year's guest presenters, and it was announced over the weekend that the Thebacha and Wood Buffalo Astronomical Society will be naming its observatory after her.

The festival is organized by the astronomical society based in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It ran Aug. 23 to 26.

Mike Couvrette introduces Canadian astronaut Roberta Bondar to attendees at the main dinner Friday night. He announced the society would name its observatory after her. (Submitted by Helena Katz)
Kids at the festival made toy rockets and sent them into the sky. (Marc Winkler/CBC)
Lisa Smith and her daughters, Rachel and Karine do crafts at Dark Sky Festival. They are with the Girl Guides in Hay River, N.W.T., and came specifically to meet Roberta Bondar who was once a girl guide too. (Marc Winkler/CBC)
The northern lights were out in full force Saturday night over the Dark Sky Festival grounds. (Submitted by Mike Vassal)
Drummers from Fort Smith, including David Poitras and Paul Boucher, perform at the feeding of the fire ceremony. (Marc Winkler/CBC)
Julie Swanson is one of 150 people who registered for the four-day event. Here, she shows off her sky-themed socks. (Marc Winkler/CBC)

