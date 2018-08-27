Photos
Dark Sky Festival attracts crowd to Wood Buffalo National Park
Check out photos from this year's Dark Sky Festival in Wood Buffalo National Park.
150 people camped out under the stars and heard from experts including Canada's 1st female astronaut
More than 150 gathered in Wood Buffalo National Park this past weekend, and they were focused on the sky.
The 8th annual Dark Sky Festival gave participants the opportunity to camp out under the stars, learn about astronomy, work on sky-themed crafts, and even meet Canada's first female astronaut, Roberta Bondar.
Bondar was one of this year's guest presenters, and it was announced over the weekend that the Thebacha and Wood Buffalo Astronomical Society will be naming its observatory after her.
The festival is organized by the astronomical society based in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It ran Aug. 23 to 26.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.