Former Yukon MLA Darius Elias has died

Darius Elias, a former MLA who represented Yukon's northernmost community for 10 years in the legislature, has died.

Premier Sandy Silver issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Speaking to CBC, an emotional Silver called Elias a mentor, a fierce advocate for the land, and "just an all-around funny, good person."

"It's just a very, very sad day for a very beautiful community of people," he said, referring to Elias's home community of Old Crow.

Elias, a former Vuntut National Park warden, was first elected to the Yukon legislature in 2006 as a Liberal, representing Old Crow and the riding of Vuntut Gwitchin. He defeated the incumbent NDP MLA, ending that party's 10-year hold on the riding and becoming the first Liberal to hold the seat.

He was re-elected in 2011 — one of just two Liberals elected that year (the other was Silver). Following that election, then-leader Arthur Mitchell stepped down and Elias became interim leader for the Liberals.

Silver recalled how Elias helped him out as a rookie politician.

"Nobody in the MLA world reached out and mentored more than Darius," Silver said.

He recalled how Elias coached him as he made his first speeches in the legislative assembly.

"He was sincere. He actually cared, he really wanted to make sure that I did a good job in my capacity of representing my community, and I owe him a lot for that," Silver said.

"When it was time to really get attention, he, like no one else, could turn on the timbre and the tone and spoke from the heart. And you can't fake that."

In 2012, Elias quit as interim Liberal leader and left the party to sit as an independent. A year later, he joined Darrell Pasloski's Yukon Party.

At the time, Elias said joining the governing Yukon Party was "the best way to serve my constituents and their interests," and that he was confident he had the support of his riding.

'I made that law'

In 2014, Elias found himself in hot water after being pulled over in Whitehorse for talking on his cell phone while driving. When told it was an offence, Elias said to the officer, "I know, I made that law."

Elias was then charged for refusing a breathalyser test. He later pleaded guilty and was given a $1,000 fine. He was also banned from driving for a year.

The incident prompted Elias to make a public statement admitting he had an alcohol problem and that he was seeking help. Premier Darrell Pasloski stood by Elias, calling him a "strong MLA" and refusing to eject him from the Yukon Party caucus.

"I know that I have let a lot of people down and lost some credibility here," Elias said at the time. "I'm going to redeem myself to people who placed their trust in me."

Premier Darrell Pasloski with Elias in 2014, after Elias was charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer test. Pasloski stood by Elias, calling him a 'strong MLA,' and refused to eject him from the Yukon Party caucus. (CBC )

Elias ran for re-election in 2016 — his first campaign under the Yukon Party banner — and was defeated by Liberal Pauline Frost by just seven votes.

Elias then went on to become deputy chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, and in recent years was an outspoken advocate for protecting the Porcupine caribou herd.

He retired as deputy chief last June and issued a written statement about his decision to leave politics.

"I have dedicated my entire professional career to help fulfil the Vuntut Gwitchin vision and I am confident that I have now fulfilled my promise to my Grandma, the late Mary Kassi," Elias said in a written statement at the time of his retirement.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon also issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, calling Elias "a leader, a colleague and a friend."

"During his decade in the Legislative Assembly, he quickly became known as one of the best orators and defenders of their community in the territory's history. He was a strong voice and advocate for everything to do with Old Crow and had the respect of legislators from all sides," Dixon's statement reads.