Darin Isaac is the newly-elected chief of the Selkirk First Nation in Yukon.

An election was held for chief and councillors on Wednesday.

Isaac was taking on Kevin McGinty, who received a total of 149 votes to Isaac's 176. Outgoing chief Sharon Nelson didn't run for re-election.

The election was originally scheduled for April 1 but pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only mail-in ballots were accepted.

New councillors

Members of the First Nation are divided into two clans: Wolf and Crow.

Morris Morrison, the current youth councillor, was elected as a Wolf councillor along with Jeremy Harper.

Carmen Lee Baker, who received the most votes with 265, and Ashley Edzerza were voted in as Crow councillors.

Cody Sims was voted as the new youth councillor.