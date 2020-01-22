2nd-degree murder trial of Daniel Hodgson starts in Iqaluit

The man charged in the death of Bradley Winsor, 23, four years ago goes on trial in Iqaluit today.

Winsor was found unresponsive in a house in Apex on May 19, 2017.

Daniel Hodgson, 41, was charged with second-degree murder shortly afterwards.

Greg Lyndon is the lead prosecutor on the case. He says he plans to call seven witnesses, including two expert witnesses.

Justice Susan Charlesworth will preside over the trial.

A court order Charlesworth issued Monday invites family members of the accused and the victim, as well as accredited members of the media, to observe the proceedings by video.

That's so the court can still operate despite the COVID-19 outbreak in Iqaluit. Members of the public can listen in via a telephone number the courts will post online Tuesday.

However, media and family members are not allowed to share or forward the video link without prior permission from the court.

And, as in regular open court, no one is allowed to record and re-broadcast audio or video of the proceedings.

The case is scheduled to last two weeks.