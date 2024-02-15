Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Supreme Court of Canada agrees Nunavut man should be acquitted of murder

Daniel Hodgson was acquitted by a trial judge of second-degree murder in the 2017 chokehold death of Bradley Winsor, but the Nunavut Court of Appeal ordered a retrial. The Supreme Court of Canada has now restored his original acquittal.

Daniel Hodgson won't be retried for 2017 chokehold death of Bradley Winsor

CBC News ·
Exterior of the Supreme Court of Canada building in the winter.
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa in March 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Nunavut man who went to trial in 2021 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Daniel Hodgson claimed during that trial that he acted in self-defence when he put Bradley Winsor in a chokehold at a party in Apex, near Iqaluit, in 2017. His intention, he argued, was to restrain Winsor, not kill him. Nunavut Justice Susan Charlesworth acquitted him, ruling there was not enough proof that his intention was to kill.

But the Crown appealed that acquittal, and in 2022, the Nunavut Court of Appeal ordered Hodgson to be retried.

That order has now been overturned.

"Obviously, we're thrilled with the result. But it was the right result," said Michael Lacy, Hodgson's lawyer.

"Now, Dan is vindicated. It's unfortunate that he had to have his case drag on this long, but he's been vindicated and there's no right for the Crown to appeal. The acquittal is now fully restored."

The Supreme Court of Canada issued its unanimous decision Thursday to restore Hodgson's acquittal, but it has not yet made public its reasons for making that decision. Those reasons will be released at a later date, according to Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner, who read the decision in court.

Written by April Hudson with files from Nick Murray

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now