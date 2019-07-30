'Near self-defence' results in one year jail sentence for Yellowknife man

A Yellowknife man who permanently wounded another man by striking him with a heavy metal object was sentenced to a year in jail Tuesday.

The lawyer for Daniel Hache Jr. called for a sentence of house arrest, but the judge said that would not reflect the seriousness of the crime.

Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau said Hache, who has no prior convictions, swung the heavy cast-iron object at the man even though "catastrophic consequences were entirely foreseeable ... the need to deter and denounce that type of conduct is extremely important."

The blow fractured the victim's skull, and caused permanent brain damage. "My life was turned upside down," said the man in a written statement. "Everything I know is gone and I had to re-learn everything from eating solid foods to standing, walking, climbing stairs and talking."

The man, in his mid-30s at the time of the attack, suffers seizures as a result of the injury. The father of two has already had several surgeries and is scheduled to have another. In the statement he said his doctors do not know when he will get feeling back in the right side of his body.

Hache said he was acting in self-defence, a claim the judge and prosecutor partially accepted. Charbonneau said the response was extreme compared to the threat Hache faced.

Island attack involved alcohol

The 24-year-old was initially charged with aggravated assault, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. In a deal reached with the crown, he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. On that charge, the crown can proceed either by indictment or by the less serious route of summary conviction. It chose the latter, which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.

"The decision was made based on reviewing other cases where sort of near self-defence — if I can call it that — assaults occurred with serious harm," said prosecutor Morgan Fane.

Hache assaulted the man on June 17, 2017 on an Island in Prelude Lake, a popular place for Yellowknife cottagers and boaters.

At the preliminary inquiry the victim testified he fell asleep in a tent after he and Hache spent a day tearing down an old cabin on the island. Everyone there had been drinking. He said he awoke to his phone ringing, then heard his girlfriend and Hache arguing.

The victim, who worked part-time as a bouncer at the Gold Range, said he got up and his intoxicated girlfriend hit him. He hit her back which, he said, enraged her more. He took her to the ground and held her arms to prevent her from hitting him again. He said at that point Hache got angry at him and swore at him. He said he stood up and swore at Hache, who then hit him in the face with a heavy cast iron object they had used earlier to make pizza sandwiches over the fire.

Hache said he only swung the iron object at the man after he advanced toward him. After delivering the blow, he called police to get medical help and tried to stem the heavy bleeding coming from the wound he had inflicted.

In addition the jail time, Hache was ordered to pay the victim restitution of $7,884.79 to cover some of the expenses the man incurred as a result of his injury, including a $1,950 ambulance bill.