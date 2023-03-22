Content
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 Mayo, Yukon, shooting

Daniel Cashaback-Myra entered the plea in Yukon Supreme Court in Whitehorse on Thursday. He fatally shot 38-year-old Peter Young in January 2021.

Jackie Hong · CBC News ·
A multi-story building with a glass-door entryway and large windows above. To the left of the entry, the building is covered in large white tiles.
The courthouse in Whitehorse. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

A man facing a count of second-degree murder for a fatal 2021 shooting in Mayo, Yukon, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. 

The now-25-year-old was arrested by Mayo RCMP on Jan. 10, 2021, the same day he shot Peter Young.

Young, 38, died after he was brought to the Mayo health centre. 

While an agreed statement of facts hasn't been filed yet, Cashaback-Myra's lawyer, Vincent Larochelle, told the court that his client had been "provoked." 

According to Larochelle, Young had tried to break into Cashaback-Myra's house and Cashaback-Myra had an "imperfect defence" — he shot Young because of a "perceived threat," but the amount of force he used to respond to the level of the threat was "unreasonable." 

Cashaback-Myra's sentencing date is tentatively set for June. Larochelle and Crown attorney Noel Sinclair told the court they plan on entering a joint sentencing submission. 

Cashaback-Myra also pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing oxycodone in Whitehorse in February 2020. He'd originally been charged with the more serious offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking; two other outstanding drug charges weren't immediately addressed. 

