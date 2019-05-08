Nunavut dangerous offender gets year added to long-term supervision order

A declared dangerous offender from Nunavut will have to be under long-term supervision for another year.

Simeonie Issigaitok has been convicted of multiple sex offences, including against children.

Issigaitok pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual interference involving two young boys in relation to incidents that occurred in November 2011.

In total, Issigaitok's has 23 convictions on his criminal record, including 18 for sexual assault and two for sexual interference involving young children. The offences took place in his home communities of Sanirajak (formerly Hall Beach) and Igloolik.

"The victims of your offending have suffered serious harm," reads a document dated Aug. 6 from the Parole Board of Canada, in part.

In 2014, the 66-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by six years of long-term supervision, which started in March 2016.

Issigaitok's family fragmentation and the effects of residential school, along with his Inuk background, were taken into consideration when making decisions on his case, the document says.

The original supervision order says Issigaitok cannot return to Igloolik or Sanirajak. He must take sexual counselling programs that are available and must reside only where approved by Corrections Canada. There's also multiple other restrictions, including a ban on consuming alcohol or drugs, and he must return to the supervised residential facility each night.

All of the conditions apply to the additional year recently handed to him.

'Not an ideal resident'

Issigaitok transferred to a cultural Community Residential Facility in October 2017; as per its usual policy, the parole board did not specify where.

The decision says over the course of his long-term supervision, Issigaitok has been involved in culture-related activities, including meeting with an elder, speaking his language, attending a monthly feast and attending church regularly. There have been no concerns noted by the Security Intelligence Officer or police based on the most recent assessment, it says in the document.

However, the parole board said he is "not an ideal resident" at the facility, noting he frequently argues with staff and complains about the restrictions. Issigaitok has made little progress in his sex offender relapse prevention counselling with a psychologist and is still considered a significant risk to the community, the document says.

"The board has concluded a residency condition is reasonable and necessary to ensure community safety," the document reads.

The parole board also declined to give Issigaitok overnight leave privileges.

"The board would expect to see a lengthy period of stability in the community before reconsidering an expansion of such privilege."