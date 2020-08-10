Teen goes viral after getting groovy on the job controlling N.W.T. traffic

It was a "Haycation" to remember.

Two Yellowknifers say they were dancing in their car while heading home from camping in Hay River, N.W.T., when they had an encounter that they'll never forget.

It was their first vacation in a year.

"We took our Haycation," said Iona Strachan, laughing. "We were dancing in the car ... and as we pulled up, we saw Daniel dancing already."

"We kind of waved and we were all dancing together for about 20 minutes," said Monique Hurley.

The encounter is captured in a minute-long video posted to social media, where Strachan and Hurley had a hoot, laughing at their new dance buddy — a traffic control worker swinging his stop sign, dancing in the glory of a swarm of northern bugs.

"Like how could he be so happy with all of the mosquitos that are out there?" says one of them in the video, as they cackle, howl and clap.

"He was breaking it down. It was awesome," said Strachan. "We should have put on our bug suits in the back and gotten out."

She said the pair danced and watched their front-row show for about half an hour at the construction stop.

"I didn't realize how long the stop was until after we left. He just absolutely made our day," Strachan said.

Iona Strachan, left, and Monique Hurley at Alexandra Falls in N.W.T. The pair were on their first vacation in a year when they came across a dancing traffic control worker. (Submitted by Iona Strachan)

Daniel Odgers-Stedman from Victoria said he started his gig as a traffic control worker with B.C.-based Arrowsmith Road Maintenance this summer.

The 17-year-old said dancing for oncoming traffic is a new hobby, but this wasn't his first time busting a move on the job.

Odgers-Stedman said he tried testing out his routine first in Castlegar, B.C.

Daniel Odgers-Stedman from Victoria says he just wants to put a smile on people's faces. (Submitted by Daniel Odgers-Stedman)

"It wasn't even dancing. It was really just weird hand signals to get people laughing outside. And it turned into dancing and everyone just started dying over it," he said.

"Coming up to the Northwest [Territories] ... I was like, you know, making one or two people smile is still better than none right?"

Odgers-Stedman said his work consists of standing for 12 to 16 hours a day, holding a stop sign and guiding traffic.

"It seems like the simplest job in the world," he said, but added that it comes with its mental and physical challenges.

"I found that with the dancing, it helped the time go by a lot quicker."

And the cherry on top?

"The bugs are pretty brutal, but if you keep moving, ... it'll keep the bugs off ya," he said.

3 million views on Facebook

The video of Odgers-Stedman shared on CBC North's Facebook page got more than three million views, 21,000 likes, and 2,100 comments. People expressed their joy in the comments section:

After watching himself in the viral video, Odgers-Stedman said he, too, was laughing.

"I honestly thought it was hilarious. It just made my day."

"It just felt really special," said Hurley, about sharing their joy with the rest of the world. "We're really happy Daniel's been recognized."

Hurley said she and Strachan are positive people and so they felt an immediate connection when they saw someone else dancing.

"It feels really good, especially during COVID[-19] times, when connection has been an issue with a lot of people ... even though it was at a safe distance, we still were able to dance together and to enjoy that positive moment."