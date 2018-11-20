Dana Tizya-Tramm elected new chief of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation

The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow, Yukon has a new chief-elect: Dana Tizya-Tramm.

The former councillor and president of Youth of the Peel won the election over incumbent chief Bruce Charlie and former MLA Darius Elias in a vote Monday.

Tizya-Tramm was elected with 95 votes, while Elias picked up 80 and Charlie received 66.

There was no election for councillor, as all three candidates who put their names forward — Cheryl Joyce Charlie, Marvin Frost Jr., and Brandy Star Tizya — were acclaimed. Four members typically sit on the Vuntut Gwitchin council.