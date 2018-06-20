Former Yellowknifer appealing sex assault conviction

An artist who used to live in Yellowknife is appealing a sexual assault conviction, saying it is "factually and morally" wrong.

In N.W.T. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dan Gillis argued to have the conviction overturned. He's already served the two-month jail sentence he got last July for the crime. At his trial, Gillis was also convicted of assaulting the same woman on three different occasions, and was sentenced to a total sentence of six months. He is not appealing the assault convictions.

Gillis, who is an actor, artist and author, represented himself at trial, though he had some help from a lawyer. The 52-year-old said his sexual assault conviction was based on a misunderstanding of his testimony during the trial.

The sexual assault occurred in February 2016, as he was in bed naked with the victim. The two kissed. He touched her sexually. He testified that when she turned away he understood she was not interested in sex, but continued touching her sexually.

The trial judge found Gillis guilty because he persisted, even though he knew the woman was no longer consenting.

In addition to the jail term, he was ordered to submit his DNA to a national database and register as a sex offender.

'I didn't know that's a crime'

During his appeal, Gillis said when he testified that he understood she was not interested in sex, he meant sexual intercourse, not touching.

"I didn't understand the significance of sexual touching," said Gillis, who has since moved away from Yellowknife.

"I didn't know that's a crime."

Honest but mistaken belief that there is consent is — in some situations — a defence to sexual assault.

"I didn't make it clear enough that my understanding of her rolling on her side was a withdrawal of consent for sexual intercourse," said Gillis.

"There was no understanding in my mind that she was withdrawing consent to sexual touching."

The prosecutor, Jay Potter, said the conviction should stand. Potter said the arguments Gillis made in his appeal were largely an attempt to re-litigate the issues discussed at trial.

The judge hearing the appeal said she will issue a written decision in the case but, as is the custom of judges, did not say when.