Yukon officials want to prevent Dall sheep from becoming roadkill

Wildlife officials in Yukon's Kluane National Park want to protect the Dall sheep that wander onto the Alaska Highway.

Warning signs installed along Alaska Highway near Kluane Lake, where problem is worst

Mike Rudyk · CBC News ·
Dall sheep on the Alaska Highway near Kluane Lake. Officials are trying to find ways to reduce the number of animals killed by vehicles. ( Sue Thomas)

Parks Canada wants to prevent Yukon's Dall sheep from wandering onto the Alaska Highway and being killed.

The Dall sheep use the south side of Sheep Mountain, near Kluane Lake, to forage for food and they're also drawn to salt from the road.

The Yukon government recently installed signs to warn drivers of sheep on the highway, and officials are considering other ways to deal with the problem.

"They do use the lower part of the mountain in the winter and there's lots of good open forage for them, good food, and there's also escape cliffs nearby," said Carmen Wong, an ecologist at Kluane National Park and Reserve.

"They also might be foraging across the highway on some some of the vegetation right against the flood plain there."

'There's lots of good open forage for them, good food, and there's also escape cliffs nearby,' said Carmen Wong of Parks Canada. (Sandi Coleman/CBC)

Wong says the stretch known as Thachäl Dhäl (Sheep Mountain) and the south end of Kluane Lake, near where the Slims River flows in, is particularly hazardous for drivers, and the animals.

Wong says last September, the Dall sheep population in the area was devastated by one single incident.

"One vehicle collided with a group of 12 sheep and ended up killing eight of them — and that was a pretty significant impact to the population," she said.  

"About four per cent of the lambs were killed and three per cent of the nursery group, which are ewes and immature sheep."

Sheep foraging near southern Kluane Lake. (Sue Thomas/Parks Canada)

Wong says the driver involved was not injured.

Ryan Drummond is a fish and wildlife technician with the Yukon government. He says Kluane National Park and Reserve, the Kluane First Nation, Dän Keyi Renewable Resources Council, and the territory are working together to find ways to raise awareness among motorists.

"We are certainly investigating what all the options are, and looking at what the best solutions might be given the activity we see at this location," said Drummond.

Sheep in the north portion of the park, from the Donjek River to Sheep Mountain, represents about six per cent of the total Yukon Dall sheep population.

The Government of Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works has recently put up warning signs along the highway. ( C. Sims, Parks Canada)

