Dahria Beatty, 2-time Olympic cross-country skier from Yukon, retires

Dahria Beatty won't have to lug big bags of ski gear through international airports anymore — one perk, at least, of saying goodbye to competing in the sport she loves.

After 11 years travelling the globe for world-class races, the Yukon cross-country skier and two-time Olympian is retiring from her sport at the age of 29.

"I've been doing it full-time since graduating high school and I've loved every moment of it, but it was starting to be a really big amount of dedication, and there are other things in life that I'm looking forward to, as well," said Beatty.

Beatty capped off her career Sunday with the World Champs 30 km Classic at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia.

Looking back, Beatty says a career highlight was qualifying for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

"Finally achieving that lifelong goal and knowing that I would be becoming an Olympian is a pretty incredible moment that I'll definitely remember forever," she said.

Beatty raced in five events in Pyeongchang and, with another Yukoner, Emily Nishikawa, placed 13th in the team sprint. She finished 13th in the women's 4x5 km relay, as well.

Beatty would compete in the Olympics again in Beijing in 2022. There, she raced in all six of the women's events and finished ninth in the 4x5 km relay.

While joining Team Canada twice at the world's preeminent sporting competition were standout moments of the last decade, so too was visiting schools upon her return from the games.

"Having the opportunity to go into schools afterward, too, and talk about it, and seeing kids' eyes light up with excitement – it's a really cool thing," she said.

"I'm so, so grateful that I've had the opportunity to have that experience and then also share that experience with the Yukon community."

Now, Beatty plans on finishing her Bachelor's degree in business management.

She also hopes to return to some of her favourite skiing destinations, but this time in the summer, as a tourist.

"I'm definitely looking forward to being able to travel with one bag or carry-on," she said. "That's something I'm very excited about."