Yukon cross-country skiing Olympian recognized with sign at home club
Dahria Beatty competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
Dahria Beatty grew up gliding on trails at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.
Now, she has a sign there in her honour.
The Whitehorse cross-country skier completed in the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, alongside fellow Yukoners Knute Johnsgaard and Emily Nishikawa.
The new sign was unveiled Tuesday on the Olympic Trail at Mount McIntyre.
'Something I've always dreamed about'
Growing up, Beatty's dreams were fuelled by seeing the names of Yukon Olympians on that trail, which she's skied on frequently, she said.
"It means a lot to me to have a sign with my name up on it, on this trail. It's something I've always dreamed about," she said.
"I was very inspired by the generations that came before me and how supportive they were ... so I hope I can do the same for the current generation."
Olympic Trail is adorned with the names of several Yukon athletes, including — more recently — cross-country skiers Graham and Emily Nishikawa, and Paralympic swimmer Stephanie Dixon.
The Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club said a sign for Johnsgaard will also be going up. The club said it is working with Special Olympics to add the names of Special Olympics athletes to the trail.
