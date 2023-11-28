Boil water advisory lifted for Délı̨nę, N.W.T.

A boil water advisory issued last week for Délı̨nę, N.W.T., has been lifted.

In a news release on Tuesday, the territory's chief public health officer said that normal use of drinking water in the community can resume.

The advisory was issued on Friday because health officials said water in the community had higher turbidity, or more mud in it than usual.

Residents were urged to boil water used for drinking, preparing food, and dental hygiene for at least one minute.

Tuesday's news release said the Community Government of Délı̨nę and the chief public health officer have observed that turbidity had now "dropped to acceptable levels."

Officials also said that there have been no reported illnesses associated with the community's drinking water.

Residents are advised to run their faucets for at least one minute before use, and flush and clean appliances that use water such as coffee machines, ice machines and hot water heaters.