Czech Republic man visiting Yukon missing, RCMP say

Yukon RCMP are looking for help finding a man from Czech Republic after a boat capsized on the Nisutlin River.

Vaclav Jonas was reported missing on Aug. 16 and was last seen about 200 kilometres from Teslin. Police said he was separated from his group after their vessel overturned.

Jonas speaks minimal English, police said, and is visiting the Yukon from the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia.

He's described as a 73-year-old Caucasian man, who is six feet tall and 200 pounds, with white hair, short on the sides and worn in a ponytail. He has blue eyes.

He wore a black jacket and black pants when he was last seen.

Yukon Search and Rescue is part of the search, along with Tatshenshini Expediting, Capitol Helicopters, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ottawa has also been updated on the ongoing investigation, RCMP said.

Anyone with information on Jonas's whereabouts are asked to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers via phone at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.