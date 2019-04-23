Yellowknife RCMP looking for woman implicated in multiple armed robberies

Yellowknife RCMP have charged a 20-year-old woman with multiple counts of robbery and have issued a warrant for her arrest, police announced Tuesday.

In a news release, police announced that they're looking for Cynthia Lafferty in connection with three robberies at Yellowknife convenience stores. After Willy's Convenience Store, located on Range Lake Road near the Monkey Tree pub, was robbed on April 20, police were able to pull a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.

RCMP say Lafferty is of Métis descent, five feet seven inches tall, and 127 pounds. (Northwest Territories RCMP)

Their investigation into the subject linked her to a theft at Mac's Convenience Store on April 17, as well as another armed robbery of Willy's on Jan. 4 that was not previously reported to police.

RCMP say they have charged Lafferty with two counts of robbery, and one count of theft under $5,000. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

RCMP state in the release that they are actively seeking Lafferty, who they describe as of Métis descent, five feet seven inches tall, 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the robberies or have information on her location to contact them at 867-669-1111.

In the release, RCMP say they do not believe the alleged armed robberies in the release are linked to fourotherrobberiesreported between January and March 2019, and that those investigations are "open and ongoing."