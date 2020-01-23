Yukon gov't official defends handling of Cynthia Blackjack's case at health centre

Yukon's director of community nursing defended the way workers at the Carmacks health centre handled Cynthia Blackjack's case, on the last day of inquest testimony.

Six jurors will receive their final instructions Friday morning, before being sequestered to review evidence heard over the last two weeks. The coroner's inquest is looking into circumstances around Blackjack's death in November 2013, while on a medevac flight to Whitehorse.

Sheila Thompson, the director of community nursing, told the inquest jury on Thursday that the territory's health department is trying to build trust with First Nation communities. She said Blackjack's death was hard on everyone involved.

"It was a very sad loss," she said.

Thompson said the health department provides more cultural training on First Nations' issues to nurses since Blackjack's death and that health centre equipment has been standardized since 2013.

Thompson also said the department is trying to recruit more Indigenous health care workers.

Susan Roothman, the lawyer for the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, pressed Thompson on gaps in Blackjack's medical records.

Thompson said the department is bringing in an electronic health records system that will help ensure more up-to-date patient information.

"It will reduce gaps in service as well as duplication of service," she said.

Jurors at the inquest heard from more than 20 witnesses over the last couple of weeks, and received hundreds of pages of written evidence. On Friday morning, they'll receive instructions from coroner Peter Chisholm before being sequestered to compile their findings and draft recommendations.

It's not known how long that will take.