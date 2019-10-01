CYFN, AFN call for crackdown on Yukon MLAs after crude text exchange

The Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Yukon Region are calling on Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon to come down harder on some MLAs who engaged in a "deplorable, abhorrent and unacceptable" text message chat over the weekend.

In a news release on Wednesday, both groups said Yukon Party MLAs Stacey Hassard and Wade Istchenko should be suspended without pay from the Legislative Assembly, and that all members of the Yukon Party should commit to anti-bullying training.

"This must be addressed through firm and appropriate action. We expect respectful behaviour from our elected officials and an apology does not suffice in addressing this behaviour and the biases that fuel it," said CYFN Grand Chief Peter Johnston in a written statement.

The reaction comes after text messages sent by Istchenko and Hassard, among others, were made public Sunday night. The texts made crude comments about all three party leaders, including references to their genitalia.

On Tuesday, the White River First Nation, whose traditional territory falls within Istchenko's Kluane riding, called for that MLA to resign. The First Nation said it is no longer willing to work with Istchenko.

'Systemic violence'

CYFN and AFN stopped short of demanding resignations, but did say that Dixon needs to do more to address the "misogynistic" comments made by the MLAs, and "issues of systemic violence."

On Monday, the Yukon Party leader apologized and said that the two MLAs would not sit on any legislative committees, or be assigned roles in the party's shadow cabinet.

On Monday, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon apologized to the other party leaders for the text exchange involving MLAs from his party. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

Those proposed measures "don't go far enough to reprimand the MLAs involved in such deplorable, abhorrent and unacceptable behaviour," reads the news release from CYFN and AFN Yukon.

"The removal of the MLAs from standing committees and critic roles in the shadow cabinet while still receiving full pay does nothing to penalize the MLAs."

Along with suspensions and anti-bullying training for MLAs, the organizations say Dixon should ensure that elected officials adhere to the Yukon government's respectful workplace policy, and that they receive any necessary training.

Kuane Adamek, Yukon regional chief with the AFN, said in a statement that the MLAs' text messages offer "a troubling look into how these elected representatives view their colleagues, and women."

"Yukon families and young people require us to lead with integrity, accountability and respect. What these elected officials have shown us is that this type of behaviour is acceptable and excusable. In this time and era, it is not."

CBC requested interviews on Wednesday afternoon with Dixon, Istchenko and Hassard, but none were available according to an emailed statement from a Yukon Party spokesperson.

"Our statement on Monday included a formal apology, as well as specific apologies from both MLAs involved, and the serious reprimands that have been issued," the email says.

It also says that Dixon had contacted Grand Chief Johnston to discuss the issue.