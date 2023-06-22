Content
Cyclist killed by truck on Dempster Highway

Police are investigating a crash on that has left one woman dead.

The victim was a 64-year-old woman

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

A 64-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck on the Dempster Highway (Highway 8) in the Northwest Territories.

Inuvik RCMP says they received a report of an electronic SOS about a cyclist being hit Wednesday at about 6:20 p.m. 

Police say they found the woman dead at the scene near Rengling River, at Kilometre 178 of the highway north of Tsiigehtchic. 

A collision analyst is part of the investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and no charges have been laid. 

