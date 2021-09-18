Yukon reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice for Watson Lake elementary school

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, while issuing another public exposure notice in Watson Lake.

In a news release Friday, Yukon health officials issued a public exposure notice for students and staff that are not fully vaccinated in certain grades at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake:

Grade 1 in class between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9

Grade 4 in class between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, and Sept. 13 to Sept. 15

Students and staff that are not fully vaccinated that attended grade 1 classes during those dates are asked to self-isolate until Sept.19 and monitor for symptoms until Sept. 23.

Those that attended the grade 4 classes are asked to self-isolate until Sept. 25 and then monitor for symptoms until Sept. 30.

The release said a rapid-response testing team is being sent to Watson Lake and will begin testing on Sept. 21. Testing is also available over the weekend at Watson Lake Community Hospital.

Active cases

The territorial government reported four new COVID-19 cases in the territory, and said three of the new cases are in rural Yukon, and one is in Whitehorse.

The overall number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 25 in the Yukon, two more than were reported on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is at 716, of which 666 happened after June 1, 2021.

There have been 686 recoveries in the territory since the pandemic began.

The statement said anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book an appointment online.