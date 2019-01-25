Yukon judge orders Shelley Cuthbert and her 65 dogs off public land

A Yukon Supreme Court judge agrees with the territorial government — Shelley Cuthbert and her dozens of dogs can't keep living on public land.

Justice Bryan Mahoney delivered his decision on Friday morning. He granted the government's request for an order to force Cuthbert to move.

Cuthbert has been camping with roughly 65 dogs in a wooded area near Tarfu Lake since at least August, after an earlier court order forced her to shut down her boarding kennel in Tagish.

She now has until March 1 to abandon the site and remove all structures — including tents, a trailer, a water tank and fencing.

If Cuthbert fails to leave the site, Mahoney said the government will be allowed to dismantle the camp itself.

The Department of Energy, Mines and Resources filed its petition against Cuthbert in October, arguing she is not technically "camping," and is occupying the land unlawfully.

Cuthbert said she is just temporarily camping until she can find a new property, and argued that under Yukon law, she could do so for up to 400 days.

The judge disagreed.

If Cuthbert does not leave with her dogs by March 1, government officials can go and dismantle the site. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

In his decision, Mahoney said he believes her site doesn't qualify as camping. He determined she is occupying public land without applying for the appropriate permits.

He cited a previous Yukon court decision which found that anyone without a permanent address who sets up a tent or camp on public land is technically "occupying" that land, and needs to do so with permission from the relevant authority.

Mahoney acknowledged Cuthbert has been through "considerable" financial and emotional strain over this issue, but concluded she is in violation of Yukon law and so he granted the government's request.

Cuthbert teared up and wouldn't say much after the decision.

"Bullshit," she said, when asked for her reaction. "All's I'm doing is trying to live. What's wrong with that?"