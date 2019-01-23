Shelley Cuthbert back in Yukon court, fighting eviction from Crown land

The fate of Shelley Cuthbert and her campsite near Tarfu Lake is now in the hands of a Yukon Supreme Court judge.

The department of Energy, Mines and Resources is petitioning the court to force Cuthbert and her 50-odd dogs — many of them with behavioural problems — to vacate the area where she set up camp last year.

Both sides presented their arguments to Justice Bryan Mahoney in court on Wednesday. He will deliver his decision Friday morning.

Cuthbert and her dogs have been living at the site off the Atlin Road since at least August, after a court order forced her to shut down her boarding kennel in Tagish.

She argues she's not breaking any law, and is relying on a provision in the Territorial Lands Act that allows a person to establish a campsite on public land for up to 400 days without a permit.

In court on Wednesday, government counsel Julie Desbrisay argued Cuthbert's interpretation of that rule is incorrect.

The government says that Cuthbert is squatting, not camping. They point to the size and permanent nature of the site.

Government lawyers argue that Cuthbert's kennel business and the size of the site mean she is not lawfully camping. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

They also argue the use of the site is unauthorized because she's operating her kennel business there, and is interfering with public use of public land. She needs to have applied for a permit.

Cuthbert maintains she is only camping, and she's asking to be able to stay there until she finds a new piece of land from which to run her kennel. She calculates she's allowed to be there until August.

The campsite is large because she needs to keep the dogs fenced-in and secure, she told the court.

Cuthbert argued she's technically homeless, and according to case law has the right to shelter.