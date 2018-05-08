B.C. couple's attempt to have N.W.T. judge keep custom adoption certificate intact denied

A Northwest Territories judge has dismissed a motion from two former foster parents in British Columbia asking her to keep their custom adoption certificate intact — after a previous judge had quashed it and said the couple and the child did not have an adequate connection to the North.

In a hearing last week, in the N.W.T. Court of Appeal, the couple said they plan to appeal the previous judge's ruling in April 2020. The couple asked Justice Louise Charbonneau to press pause on the previous justice's decision — and thus, reinstate the territory's recognition of their adoption — until the results of that appeal.

In a written decision released Wednesday, Charbonneau said no.

The couple, who are representing themselves, have had years of legal battles in B.C. and, more recently, the N.W.T. over whether their custom adoption — a cultural practice and an arrangement made between two Indigenous families — is valid. The names of the people involved are protected under a publication ban.

The couple had said they hoped if they retained recognition of their adoption, they might be able to get access to their former foster child, who is currently living in Ontario as a foster child with her siblings, who have been adopted by a family in that province.

Charbonneau said there was no evidence that the child was at risk of harm in her current living situation, and that restoring the registration certificate wouldn't automatically change who had custody.

Instead, she said, restoring the certificate could lead to more legal battles and confusion between now and April. She said leaving the judge's decision as it is for now would allow the former foster parents to focus on perfecting their appeal.

Charbonneau also said that there had already been a decision that the Northwest Territories do not have jurisdiction over the battle between the former foster parents and the B.C. government. She said she would stick to that precedent until something changes.

Multiple attempts

The Métis woman and her non-Indigenous husband started fostering the child shortly after she was born in 2013. They say early in the child's life, they and the Métis birth parents all agreed on a custom adoption. But by 2015, according to court documents, the province took the child under its permanent care.

Following multiple attempts to adopt the child in B.C., multiple dismissals and appeals, the child was sent to Ontario to live with her siblings. The couple turned to a commissioner in the Northwest Territories, where the husband does business, to recognize their adoption.

In the Northwest Territories, the Aboriginal Custom Adoption Recognition Act gives Indigenous people the legal authority to use less formal, traditional methods of adoption.

At the hearing last week, the former foster parents argued that they had rights to custom adoption under Aboriginal law, which they said must be respected in Canada.

They argued, in effect, that when the province took their child into "continuing custody" (known as permanent custody in the Northwest Territories), that decision was invalid because from the moment that the birth parents and former foster parents agreed on the path forward, there was already a valid adoption in place under Aboriginal law.

The former foster mother said on appeal, the couple planned to argue that the previous judge failed to look at the case through an Aboriginal legal framework.

In dismissing the motion, Charbonneau offered some reflections on the future of the family's appeal. She wrote the former foster parents "may have an uphill battle in trying to persuade a panel of this Court to entertain these broad constitutional issues."