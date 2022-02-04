Former Fort Liard RCMP commander who faced fraud charges in N.W.T. quits police force

An RCMP officer who was charged with fraud while commanding the detachment in Fort Liard, N.W.T., has quit the force.

Curtis Ping handed in his resignation Feb. 1, according to information from the N.W.T. RCMP, days before he was scheduled for a code of conduct hearing in Edmonton. The hearing, which would have taken place Feb. 7, has been cancelled.

In November, the Crown stayed all charges against Ping and his wife, Darlene. Ping had faced two counts of fraud over $5,000 for allegedly defrauding the RCMP between Oct. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019. He was also charged with breach of trust, related to allegedly signing fraudulent time sheets in connection with his duties as RCMP detachment commander in Fort Liard.

The N.W.T. RCMP announced the charges publicly in July 2020. It suspended Ping with pay and launched its own internal code of conduct investigation.

Darlene Ping had faced two counts of fraud over $5,000, as well as one count of "fraud altered document" and one count of "falsifying employment record."