Curfew, alcohol restrictions lifted in Nunavik

The curfew and restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Nunavik have been lifted as part of the region's gradual reopening.

The Kativik Regional Government announced on Tuesday that some COVID-19 measures have been pulled back to help communities "return to normal life."

A curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. went into effect in the region in late March as a COVID-19 preventative measure. In mid-May it was scaled back to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The sale of alcohol had also been restricted.

Traditional cultural camps for young people ages 12 and up will be allowed to run starting July 1 and the construction sector will be allowed to resume operations on July 6, according to a government press release.

The government says a number of other restrictions are being reviewed by the Nunavik-Regional Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee, which was set up in March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also says that not all provincial directives will automatically apply to Nunavik.

The press release says 12 of 14 northern villages are allowing construction companies to work on essential projects.

Starting June 29, contractors will have to make appointments for their workers to undergo mandatory screening before they can enter Nunavik. Construction workers will be allowed into the region starting July 6.

Travel ban remains

The committee is also waiting for public health recommendations for lifting Nunavik's travel ban.

Right now, only essential workers and those travelling for "humanitarian reasons or following a medical appointment" are allowed into Nunavik from the South.

"As regional organizations and municipalities seek to reopen operations, new travel guidelines are being examined to allow non-essential travelers to fly to Nunavik," reads the press release.

It adds that if COVID-19 re-emerges in the region, new restrictions may come down.