'I was in shock': Crown witness claims memory loss in former chief's impaired driving trial

The trial for Darryl Marlowe, a now former chief of Łutselkʼe continued in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

Marlowe is charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a snowmobile in Łutselk'e back in January 2021. He was also charged with assault that same night – but those charges have since been stayed.

During a courtroom break, Marlowe told CBC News that he resigned as the chief of Łutselk'e about three weeks ago.

"Very stressful things caught up to me," Marlowe said, when asked about the reason for his resignation.

Łutselk'e is a First Nation community in North Slave region of the Northwest Territories. Darryl Marlowe was in his second term as chief, but resigned about three weeks ago. An election for a new chief has not yet been held. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

Marlowe's mother-in-law can't remember event due to 'shock'

Marlowe's mother-in-law, Doris Catholique, testified as the final witness for the Crown prosecutor.

The trial was last postponed in May, when Catholique told the court she was unavailable because she needed to travel as a medical escort.

But on the stand Wednesday, Catholique said she had no recollection of the snowmobile incident – or the two separate statements that she gave to police.

According to Catholique, she went into "a state of shock" after receiving a "random call" the night of the snowmobile incident.

"Some lady called me. I think she was high," she said. That's when she "freaked out and called the cops."

Crown prosecutor, Billi Wun, repeatedly questioned Catholique. "Are you saying you don't remember telling the police?" he asked.

"When I gave the statement, I was in shock," said Catholique. "Growing up, I was traumatized and I forget things."

"I don't remember anything … I didn't see anything." She repeated similar comments several times.

Catholique watched Marlowe drive snowmobile, says prosecutor

Wun said that Catholique's testimony in court was inconsistent with her statements to police, as neither mentions anything about receiving a call from someone else and "relaying that info to police."

He said that in both statements, she clearly describes watching Marlowe drive off in a snowmobile.

Catholique's first statement was given on Jan. 3, about 12 hours after the incident. Her second statement was given on Jan. 19, over two weeks after the incident.

Wun said Catholique chose to go to the police detachment on Jan. 19 to change her statements "with respect to the assault [Marlowe's other charge], but not to who was driving."

The second statement was still "consistent about what she saw," he said.

Marlowe's lawyer says 'someone else was driving' the snowmobile

In response to Wun, defence lawyer Paul Falvo, said police didn't ask Catholique specific driving questions.

"She was never asked who was driving," he said, adding that the police's focus at the time of the statements may have been on the assault investigation.

He noted that there are multiple times where the word "he" is used in Catholique's statements, instead of directly naming Marlowe.

"He took off slow," said Falvo, reading from Catholique's statement. "Who is 'he?'"

He mentioned another direct line. "Then I saw Darryl go in the skidoo."

"That's probably the strongest. But I could say, 'I saw my mother go on the airplane.' That doesn't mean she was the pilot."

Judge Jeannie Scott then asked for Falvo for an alternative explanation.

"The alternative explanation is someone else was driving [the snowmobile]," he said.

He called Catholique's statements to police "incomplete" and "patchy, and that they "would be dangerous to admit in what is ultimately a search for truth."

Catholique has 'motive to lie' about memory loss

Wun asked Scott to consider Catholique's "motive to lie" about her claims of being unable to recall the event.

He said she had a good reason to not want to adopt her previous statements to police – Marlowe's married to Catholique's daughter, and they are "a close knit family."

"[Catholique is] being put in a position where she has to testify against a family member," said Wun.

Marlowe's aunt, Bernice Marlowe, appeared in court in May for the same case. She too said she suffered from memory issues and couldn't remember making an emergency call the night of the event.

Wun has submitted an application under hearsay, asking the court to accept Catholique's previous statements to police.

Scott will make a decision on the crown's application on Friday afternoon, where they will also determine dates to hear further evidence from the defence.