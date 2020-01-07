What's it like crossing Second Avenue in Whitehorse?

Scary. Nervous. Cars flying by and failing to stop. Pedestrians stepping out onto the street and looking at their phones instead of traffic. Those are a few of the ways pedestrians describe attempting to cross Second Avenue.

The street is the main drag through Whitehorse's downtown. In the past six weeks, two pedestrians have been hit in crosswalks on Second Avenue. A 48-year-old man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck.

The two most recent collisions happened on the stretch of Second Avenue from Main Street to the South Access Road. That spans seven intersections — and about half of those are marked by signs.

Erin Allison waited for traffic to stop at the crosswalk at Second Avenue and Elliott Street during lunch hour Monday.

She said she was waiting and searching to see if anybody would stop because many people don't.

Erin Allison says she prefers to cross Second Avenue where there are traffic lights instead of just crosswalk signs. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

"It's always been scary, but now after having the two people hit, I try to avoid these sections. I almost got hit going this way six months pregnant crossing the street here too. This whole area scares me," she said.

"So I try to go to the actual light crosswalks because it seems like it's the only place that's safe."

Amanda Vizi works in a building at Second and Elliott and needs to cross Second Avenue at least twice a day to get to her parking spot.

She waits to cross the street by crosswalk signs with photos of Merle and flowers to mark where he was struck.

"I'm very careful after the accident to look both ways constantly because no one stops until you step out on the street. It's been better since the accident, but I do still find that it's very challenging. You have to be very mindful. Very cautious," Vizi said.

Amanda Vizi crosses Second Avenue twice a day to get from her parking spot to work. She says she's a 'bit nervous' while waiting to cross. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

Vizi said she feels "a little bit nervous" while she waits to cross, but she tries to make eye contact with drivers before stepping out.

"I know with the sun at times it's very challenging for people to see," she said.

At around noon during the winter months, the sun is low on the horizon. The sun can be in drivers' eyes when they are heading southbound on Second Avenue.

Taku Harris crossed Second Avenue at Main Street where there's a traffic light and walk sign.

Taku Harris says both drivers and pedestrians need to pay attention. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

He said both drivers and pedestrians are not paying attention.

"I actually think it's a combination of drivers looking at their phones and I've had numerous people just walk out in front of me — I've had people staring at their phones walking out in front of me"

"People need to smarten up on both ends of the spectrum."

A number of people CBC News spoke to suggested lowering the speed limit on Second Avenue from 50 km/h to 30 km/h and adding more blinking crosswalk lights.