Critical situation unfolding in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP are asking residents in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, to stay away from the 100 block area of the community, as they say there is a "critical situation" unfolding.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, police asked residents to "shelter in place" and remain inside their homes. The community school is also locked down.

The Nunavut RCMP major crime unit and containment team are on the ground in Sanikiluaq assisting with the situation and have contained a residence in the 100 block area of Sanikiluaq, according to the news release.

The RCMP D Division's emergency response team are also on their way to assist in the situation, police said. The D Division works in Manitoba.

Nunavut RCMP's critical incident command system has been activated and crisis negotiators are involved, according to police.

Sanikiluaq is Nunavut's southernmost community, located on the eastern reach of Hudson Bay. It has less than 1,000 residents, according to the Municipality of Sanikiluaq's website.

