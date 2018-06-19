Skip to Main Content
Critical situation unfolding in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut
Nunavut RCMP are asking residents in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, to stay away from the 100 block area of the community, as they say there is a “critical situation” unfolding. Police say crisis negotiators are involved.

Police ask residents to stay away from 100 block area, stay inside homes

RCMP in Nunavut are asking people in the community of Sanikiluaq to remain in their homes and away from the 100 block area as they say a "critical situation" is unfolding. (CBC)

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, police asked residents to "shelter in place" and remain inside their homes. The community school is also locked down.

The Nunavut RCMP major crime unit and containment team are on the ground in Sanikiluaq assisting with the situation and have contained a residence in the 100 block area of Sanikiluaq, according to the news release.

The RCMP D Division's emergency response team are also on their way to assist in the situation, police said. The D Division works in Manitoba.

Nunavut RCMP's critical incident command system has been activated and crisis negotiators are involved, according to police.

Sanikiluaq is Nunavut's southernmost community, located on the eastern reach of Hudson Bay. It has less than 1,000 residents, according to the Municipality of Sanikiluaq's website.

