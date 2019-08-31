Iqaluit RCMP asking residents to avoid Happy Valley area during potential armed standoff

RCMP in Iqaluit are asking residents to avoid the 500 block of housing in the city's Happy Valley neighbourhood while they address an ongoing situation at a residence in the area.

According to a news release from the RCMP, members of the Critical Incident Response Team are on scene and "currently working to negotiate a peaceful resolution" to the incident, which involves a "potential armed and barricaded subject" with several other people in the residence.

Police and city bylaw officers are currently diverting traffic from the area. Police are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.

The RCMP says further information will be released as the event unfolds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.