Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·New

RCMP say 'critical incident' unfolding in Fort Liard

Police in Fort Liard say they're responding to an incident involving a firearm, and are asking residents to stay away from the areas of Mountain View Trail and Valley Main. 

Police say they're responding to an incident involving a firearm

CBC News ·
A close-up of the side of an RCMP vehicle.
There is a heavy police presence Tuesday morning in Fort Liard as members respond to an incident involving a firearm. (David Bell/CBC)

Fort Liard RCMP are asking residents to stay away from the areas of Mountain View Trail and Valley Main as they respond to an "unfolding critical incident" in the community. 

In a news release Tuesday morning, police said there is a heavy police presence in Fort Liard right now, with members of the critical incident program deployed.

RCMP have also asked residents not post photos or other information about police activities in the community, in case it puts officers at risk. 

Police say they will provide more information when it becomes available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now