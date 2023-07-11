RCMP say 'critical incident' unfolding in Fort Liard

Fort Liard RCMP are asking residents to stay away from the areas of Mountain View Trail and Valley Main as they respond to an "unfolding critical incident" in the community.

In a news release Tuesday morning, police said there is a heavy police presence in Fort Liard right now, with members of the critical incident program deployed.

RCMP have also asked residents not post photos or other information about police activities in the community, in case it puts officers at risk.

Police say they will provide more information when it becomes available.