2 dead after small plane crashes in Whitehorse

Two people are dead following a plane crash in Whitehorse, an official with the Transportation Safety Board confirmed Monday night.

TSB spokesperson Jon Lee said the plane was a Cessna 170 taking off from Whitehorse bound for Anchorage, Alaska. There's no word yet on the plane's owner.

Lee said the TSB is putting together an investigation team to send to Whitehorse.

"Once we get to the accident site and we're going to take our photos and start to examine the wreckage and collect information from the scene," Lee said.

More to come.

Previously reported:

Oshea Jephson, a spokesperson for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, said emergency crews are responding to reports of a downed small plane at the south end of the runway of the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

Wreckage and smoke could be seen in a wooded area near the south end of the airport's main runway.

Jephson said the department is asking people to stay away from Robert Service Way, which connects the Alaska Highway to downtown Whitehorse.

"People around Whitehorse might be seeing some smoke. Crews are on scene but we're just asking for a bit of space as we address the situation," he said.

Jephson said "there doesn't seem to be an interruption to airport operations."

He could not say if there are injuries.

RCMP at the scene said the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.