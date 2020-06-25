4 crews fight wildfire off Ingraham Trail near Yellowknife

Four fire crews are fighting a wildfire burning close to the Ingraham Trail, which connects Yellowknife to Tibbitt Lake.

The fire was first reported Wednesday, about three kilometres off the road, near the kilometre 54 marker.

As of Thursday afternoon, it was about 15 hectares in size and no structures had been affected, said Amber Simpson, wildfire information officer for the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The fire was initially reported as 18 hectares large, "but they have mapped it since then," said Simpson and made adjustments.

11 active fires in N.W.T.

According to the Department of Environment's online wildfire update Thursday, there are 11 active fires in the territory. Three of those fires started within the last 24 hours.

So far this year, 22 fires have been recorded affecting 4,721 hectares.

The department lists fire danger as generally extreme across much the territory, including in the Dehcho, South Slave, and North Slave regions. Fire danger ratings for most of the communities in those regions are forecasted to remain extreme into the weekend.

Fire danger ratings in the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta regions generally range from medium to extreme across both regions, with variations between communities.

For more information, or to find the fire danger rating for your community, visit the department's wildfire update site.