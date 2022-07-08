Crews battling wildfire near Wrigley that doubled in size since Monday, fire ban for Beaufort Delta parks

One new wildfire has started near Wrigley, N.W.T. and the existing fire, burning south of the community, has doubled in size since Monday.

That fire, which was approximately 6,000 hectares on Monday, has grown to about 11,892 hectares as of Friday morning.

Mike Westwick, N.W.T. wildfire information officer, said the department is regularly in touch with leadership in Wrigley for continual updates.

He said ENR "[does] not believe there is any cause for alarm in Wrigley" but that "it's great to see everybody getting prepared."

Winds have carried the fire north past River Between Two Mountains, approximately 40 kilometres south of the community.

Five fire crews and a specialist ignition team are fighting the fire, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) wildfire update page .

Crews have been guiding the fires toward water and burnt forest — natural fire breaks — through controlled burns of brush, grass, trees and other fuel between the west side of the highway and the Mackenzie River.

The new fire is about 12 kilometres south of Wrigley and is currently less than one hectare.

A satellite image from NASA shows smoke around the Northwest Territories. There are currently 70 active wildfires in the territory. (NASA)

On Friday, the territorial goverment said open fires, including the use of approved fire pits, are banned for time being in Beaufort Delta territorial parks including at:

Gwich'in Territorial Park.

Happy Valley Territorial Park.

Jak Territorial Park.

Nataiinlaii Territorial Park.

Camp stoves, enclosed BBQs and propane-fuelled cooking and heating devices are still allowed. They must be placed within regulation fire pits and should not emit a flame more than half a metre in any direction.

A fire ban continues to be in effect for the Yellowknife region.

Since Thursday, there are five new fires in the Northwest Territories.

In addition to the small one hectare fire near Wrigley, there is one lightning caused fire about 60 kilometres from Jean Marie River, and three new fires near Tulita — ranging from approximately 60 to 90 kilometres from the community.

All the new wildfires are believed to have started from natural causes.

Appearing on CBC's the Trailbreaker Friday morning, Westwick advised residents to continue to check for updates on highway closures and the N'Dulee Ferry's status on the Department of Infrastructure's website.

As of Thursday evening, around 5 p.m., the ferry remains closed.

The Mackenzie River/Ndulee Ferry (MV Johnny Berens) and NWT Highway 1 between Km 553 and Km 690 have been closed due to a wildfire in the area.

Westwick said there are three fires near Highway 1 and residents should drive carefully as they're likely to see fire and smoke from the road.

Westwick said that dry conditions and "scorching heat" are expected to continue in the coming days across the Mackenzie valley as well as expected lightning.

"So it's really really important that folks do their part."

"Until things calm down we are asking, just please, do not have fires unless they are absolutely necessary for cooking or for warmth."

Even in those cases ENR is asking those residents consider using a barbecue or propane stove.

For those who must have a fire, Westwick said "one of the most important things" is to never leave it unattended and to ensure the fire is completely out before they leave and the air above the fire is cool to the touch.

"We're going to have a lot of natural fires with the conditions we see and we don't want to add to that."

Smoke alerts issued for several N.W.T. communities

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued wildfire smoke alerts for the following N.W.T. communities: Délı̨nę, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Norman Wells, Tulita, Wekweètì, Whatì, Behchokǫ, Fort Smith, Salt River First Nation Reserve, Wrigley and the Yellowknife area.

The alerts say wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

There are 70 active wildfires in the Northwest Territories as of Friday morning. A total of 101 fires this season have impacted about 158,011 hectares.