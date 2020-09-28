First Cree 2-spirit walk held in Mistissini

The organizer of the first pride walk in the Cree community of Mistissini, Que., says the event was the most memorable parade he's ever attended.

"It was in my hometown and I was walking alongside my own people," said Cree two-spirit activist and author, Mathias (Maloose) Jolly, who goes by Maloose.

The 2-Spirit Solidarity Walk in Mistissini happened last Wednesday and drew about 25 people, including two-spirit youth from the Cree communities of Mistissini and Oujé-Bougoumou, Que., and some of their parents.

The term "two-spirit" is used by some Indigenous people to describe someone who has both a masculine and a feminine spirit.

"And my own people [were] watching and waving at our group. I recognized every single one of them," said Maloose.

After attending his first pride event in the South in 2005, Maloose said he wondered if he'd ever see a similar walk held in a Cree community.

"I thought it would never happen in my lifetime," said Maloose, who grew up in Mistissini, some 800 kilometres north of Montreal, and now lives south of Montreal.

Candlelight vigil

The group also held a candlelight vigil with everyone holding two candles: one for those two-spirit people who struggled and who died by suicide, and another candle for those who are still struggling with their two-spirit identities, said Maloose.

"I know it's difficult to come out, I've been there," he said.

Among those who walked alongside the group to show their support was Sarah Pash, chairperson of the Cree School Board.

"I was inspired by your stories, your bravery, your resilience and the way that you move forward with love," wrote Pash on Facebook.

"We all have a valued place in creation and share responsibility to uphold that truth from a place of love, acceptance and celebration of each other's unique gifts."

The local Mistissini Youth Chief Justice Debassige, and Miss Eeyou/Eenou Nation Andrea McLeod, also walked with the group.

Maloose said studies show that a high percentage of Indigenous youth who attempt suicide also identify as two-spirit and he said more support is needed. He said there needs to be better mental health services in Indigenous communities and more events like the walk held last week in Mistissini.

"We need to empower that segment of the population so they do not go and harm themselves," he said.

The Mistissini event was held in solidarity with the two-spirit community of Chisasibi, Que. That group held its event outside the community and away from social media, according to Maloose.