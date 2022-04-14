SQ steps to help Cree police as staffing shortages reach 60 per cent

Sûreté du Québec officers have begun patrolling alongside EEPF officers in some northern Quebec Cree communities as the local Cree police struggle with labour force shortages.

"Police services across the country are having a difficult time with manpower shortages," said Sherman Masty, interim director of the Eeyou Eenou Police Force, in a news release.

"In order to maintain the health and safety of not only our staff, but all community members, a decision was made and implemented," said Masty.

The direction of the EEPF says they informed Cree leaders of the challenges in March, citing a decline in Police Technology program recruitment and pandemic related relocations by some staff who moved south.

To maintain the health and safety of our staff...[and] community members, a decision was made. -Sherman Masty, interim dir. of EEPF

"These events led to a unique situation in Eeyou Istchee; the EEPF was operating with 40 per cent staffing," said Masty.

Reaction mixed

Since April 1, SQ officers have begun patrolling alongside EEPF officers in the four largest Cree communities of Chisasibi, Mistissini, Waskaganish and Waswanipi. The last group will be in Waskaganish and Waswanipi as of April 15, according to the release.

Contractual officers from those four communities are also being relocated to the smaller Cree communities to help with staffing shortages there.

Reaction to the news was mixed on social media, with some people expressing hesitation about the presence of Sûreté du Québec on Cree territory.

"A lot of Crees don't trust the SQ and now you're bringing them into our communities to police our nation?" said Ernest Hester, in a Facebook post.

Some people, like Ancita Bugden, expressed hesitations about the move. (Facebook/ Ancita Bugden)

"I recommend they take cultural sensitivity training before they come to the communities," said Ancita Bugden.

There are 16 SQ officers who are part of the deployment on a 21-day rotation, according to Ann Mathieu, an SQ spokesperson.

She says as much as possible, they will be officers who have experience with Cree communities or other Indigenous communities.

"It could happen that we are not able to recruit those police officers, but it will be our priority," said Mathieu, adding that it is an important opportunity for SQ officers.

It's a great opportunity ... to better know each other. - Ann Mathieu, SQ spokesperson

"It's a great opportunity to work with the communities and to better know each other and the way each other works," she said.

The SQ officers will all have at least two-days of sensitivity training in Indigenous culture and history, she said, and another online session.

Requests by CBC for an interview with the EEPF were declined, but a spokesperson said on Facebook that the EEPF is also looking at its own sensitivity training. Efforts to speak with EEPF union representative were unsuccessful.

"The EEPF … is currently working on a cultural sensitivity training package," said the EEPF on Facebook.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force requested help from the Sûreté du Québec after critical staffing shortages meant police were operating with 40 per cent staffing. (submitted by EEPF)

The Sûreté du Québec officers will be partnered up with an EEPF officer, although they will patrol in their respective police cars, according to Mathieu. She also added that the partnership will continue as long as needed.

The EEPF release also said that five new Cree police officers will join the EEPF at the end of April and that efforts to improve recruitment and enrolment in police technology programs is ongoing.