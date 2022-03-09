Tiny snowshoes and otter's feet: Cree parents celebrate healthy birth with photo shoot

A Cree amateur photographer in northern Quebec put together a special traditional photo shoot with his newborn son, Corey, after a stressful few months leading up to the boy's birth.

Willy Bosum, of Oujé-Bougoumou, surrounded 3-month old Corey Daniel Bosum with traditional Cree crafts for a photo shoot in February. The items included a Cree traditional wooden snow shovel, miniature snowshoes and moccasins, a bullet bag and a crooked carving knife, among other items.

"We had this idea that we wanted to take the picture," said Bosum. "[My parents had] all these beautiful arts and crafts that were handmade."

The photo shoot was also a way to celebrate the fact that Corey was born healthy.

After the first ultrasound, doctors told Bosum and his wife, Renée, that Corey would be born with an opening in the roof of his mouth, known as a cleft palate, something which both parents worried about.

"My wife … was a little emotional and she looked for a support group, and she messaged other parents here in the Cree communities. She got support from them. And so we learned a lot of things," said Bosum. Corey is the couple's third child.

Willy and Renée also needed to travel to the Montreal Children's Hospital for the birth to have specialized care for their son.

Corey was born at 3:03 a.m. in the early morning of December 15th.

"That's when he was placed on my wife's chest right away and I looked at his eyes … he was crying. After that, I looked at his lip and I didn't see any cleft [palate], nothing," said Bosum.

"It was a really happy day."

Grandparents run Cree culture camp

Bosum's parents have a traditional camp called Nuuhchimi Wiinuu Cree Culture Tours, which is located near the community of Oujé-Bougoumou, about 750 km north of Montreal.

"My mother showed me all these beautiful arts and crafts that were handmade. They had these small little paddles and snowshoes and these little axe [and] gun cases that were handmade," said Bosum.

The special photo shoot came together with the help of the whole family and some friends. Bosum's sister suggested adding spruce boughs and the tiny bed was made by a good friend.

Hanging just over Corey's head are two small otter's feet, said Bosum, which in Cree tradition were used to get answers to questions.

"My dad used to tell stories about that ... when you ask a question to otter and you thrown those otter's feet in the air," said Bosum.

If both feet landed in the same direction, Bosum said, the answer was 'yes.'

Bosum said it all came together quickly and he loves how the images turned out.

"It's a really memorable thing to do when you take pictures," said Bosum.

"Just to have a memory of them when they were small. As we get older, we'll remember and we'll cherish those moments with them when they were small and we will have those pictures as a memory for a long time."