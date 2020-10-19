Northern Quebec community reeling after young people fire shots, vandalize school

Many people in the small northern Quebec Cree community of Nemaska are dealing with feelings of shock, fear and sadness after three young people fired several shots and seriously vandalized the local school and a private residence on Thanksgiving Monday.

They are also feeling grateful no one was hurt.

"Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to good things that are to come," said Chief Clarence Jolly, in a phone interview.

It could have been much worse. - Chief Clarence Jolly, Nemaska

"We are very thankful that no one was harmed physically….it could have been much worse," added Jolly in a news release issued Friday.

An investigation is still underway, but police have confirmed that three minors fired several shots from a shotgun just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to Lt. Bradley Mianscum, police chief in the tight-knit community of close to 1,000 people, located more than 1,200 kilometres north of Montreal.

It's not clear how long the incident lasted nor how many shots were fired.

Healing circles planned this week

École Luke Mettaweskum School, which is both an elementary and a high school, reopened for the first time on Monday.

"Acts of violence and vandalism will not be tolerated," said Sarah Pash, chairperson of the Cree School Board in a release. "We are fortunate no one was injured."

Chief Clarence Jolly says the parents of the youth involved are being bullied on social media. He is encouraging community members to let the police complete the investigation. (Facebook/ Brenda-Rose Wapachee)

Healing circles are being offered to students, teachers, staff and parents throughout this week until Oct. 27, organized by the local school committee and the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Jolly said officials are moving quickly to improve security, including hiring outside security agents to patrol at night and help police enforce a curfew already on the books. Under the curfew, youth under the age of 13 must be home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and youth between 13 and 16 must be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Young people and their parents can face fines — ranging from $100 for youth up to $250 for their parents — if they break the curfew, according to the Eeyou Eenou Police Force.

More police needed, Jolly says

Nemaska has four patrol officers and a chief of police, according to Jolly. He said a formal request is in the works with the Cree Nation Government to increase the size of the force.

"We believe the number of officers that my community has been allocated is not sufficient enough to provide the policing service," said Jolly.

He also called upon parents and residents to make sure their firearms are safely stored, adding anyone without a gun locker needs to take their firearms to the local police detachment until lockers can be installed.

We take for granted that our children are safe. - Chief Clarence Jolly, Nemaska

Jolly also said parents and guardians must talk to their children about gun safety and he encouraged the whole community to supervise children.

"It takes a whole community to raise a child," said Jolly. "We take for granted that our children are safe."

Officials are also looking into extending the hours at a multi-sports complex in the community and increasing the number of activities.

Jolly said he has full confidence in the Eeyou Eenou Police Force carrying out the investigation and encouraged people to be patient.

"Sometimes our members want action or justice right away. Considering these are kids that did the vandalism and shooting ... there are legalities [and] police have to be prudent," said Jolly, adding that social services and youth protection are also involved.

Residents are encouraged to bring any unlocked firearms to the EEPF detachment in Nemaska until lockers can be installed at home. (CBC North/ Jaime Little)

He also asked Nemaska residents to stop speculating on social media and posting comments that are hurtful to the families involved.

"The incident and the threat is over. Now, the parents of these kids are becoming victims of cyberbullying," said Jolly, encouraging people to be mindful of the harm that is causing.

"We encourage everyone to be strong, be courageous. Not to be afraid."